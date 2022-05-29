(Bloomberg) --

Ukraine’s president made his first publicly known trip outside the Kyiv area since before Russia’s invasion, visiting troops in the Kharkiv area in a show of confidence for the nation’s defenders.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited front-line positions of Ukraine’s military, handed out state awards and “valuable gifts” to servicemen and servicewomen, and had briefings on the operational situation, according to his website. The exact time of the visit wasn’t specified.

“I want to thank each of you for your service. You risk your life for all of us and our state. Thank you for defending Ukraine’s independence. Take care of yourself!” Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy most recently visited Ukrainian defensive positions in the eastern Donbas region on Feb. 17, a week before Russia’s invasion. In early March he made an unannounced visit to the edges of Kyiv while fighting was still going on nearby. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, is about 480 kilometers (300 miles) east of Kyiv, and about 30 km from the Russian border.

The president’s most recent travel has been to Bucha on the outskirts of the capital, where Russian troops have been accused of atrocities against the civilian population. Zelenskiy went there to survey the damage, talk to survivors and journalists.

Images from the surprise trip to Kharkiv showed Zelenskiy, in a bulletproof vest, meeting with troops, observing bombed-out Russian military vehicles, and evaluating heavily damaged apartment blocks.

More than 30% of residential buildings in Kharkiv have been damaged by Russian attacks, Zelenskiy was told. During a meeting with officials, Zelenskiy suggested to use the eventual post-war reconstruction to get rid of old Soviet-type blocks of flats across the country, even outside areas of fighting, to be replaced by more modern living spaces.

