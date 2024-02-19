(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops tasked with defending the northeastern city of Kupyansk as Russia seeks to press home an advantage against Kyiv’s embattled forces.

In a trip which appeared to be a show of support to the hard-pressed military after last week’s retreat from the besieged eastern city of Avdiivka, Zelenskiy handed out awards to servicemen and discussed the situation on the ground.

The pullout from Avdiivka after months of fighting became a particularly symbolic loss after Zelenskiy changed his military leadership and the mood in the country turned darker. Russia’s full-scale invasion is soon to enter a third year and Ukraine is increasingly being forced to ration ammunition as Congress squabbles over the fate of a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv.

The shortage of Western support and uncertainty over future supplies have emboldened Russian troops to launch “opportunistic” offensive operations in at least three different locations along the the frontline, according to US-based analysts at the Institute for the Study of War.

One seeks to develop gains around Avdiivka, another is directed toward Kupyansk in the northeast, and the third local offensive is taking place near Robotyne in the Zaporizhia region to the south, the ISW said in an assessment published late on Sunday.

Ukrainian troops are still putting up resistance despite a persistent lack of ammunition and soldiers. Two Russian military jets were downed Monday morning, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram, only a day after the country’s air force reported shooting down three other Russian planes.

