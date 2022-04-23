(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed outrage after a Russian general said the Kremlin aims to secure control of the entire south of Ukraine as well as the eastern Donbas.

Friday’s comments by Major General Rustam Minnekayev, acting commander of Russia’s Central Military District, were at odds with Moscow’s stated, more limited ambitions in Ukraine.

“This only confirms what I have said many times: the Russian invasion of Ukraine was intended only as a beginning, then they want to capture other countries,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “Who is next?”

Minnekayev, who spoke Friday at a defense industry meeting in Ekaterinburg, was the first to articulate a plan ultimately to extend a Russian land bridge across southern Ukraine to the breakaway pro-Moscow enclave of Transnistria in Moldova.

The Russian-speaking population there, northwest of Ukraine’s major Black Sea port city of Odesa, is being “oppressed,” he said. Moldova’s foreign ministry quickly summoned the Russian ambassador on Friday to express its “deep concern” about Minnekayev’s comments.

Establishing full control over both the Donbas and southern Ukraine would also allow Moscow to “influence key aspects of the Ukrainian economy, Black Sea ports through which agricultural and metallurgical exports go,” Minnekayev said.

While it’s unclear whether the statement represents official policy, others echoed the comments: the RIA Novosti news service on Saturday said Leonid Babashov, a member of the Russian Duma, spoke of the importance of establishing land corridors to Crimea -- annexed by Moscow in 2014 -- “and possibly to Transnistria.”

Growing Appetite?

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted on Friday that Minnekayev’s comments meant Russia had “stopped hiding” its imperialist ambitions. Zelenskiy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter that “Moscow’s appetite continues to grow.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, declined to comment on Friday when asked about the general’s statement in a conference call with reporters.

After failing to seize Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, early in the invasion, Russian forces have regrouped for an attempt to take the whole of the Donbas region. Russia-backed separatists have partly controlled Donetsk and Luhansk, within the Donbas, since 2014.

Putin on Thursday claimed victory in the strategic southern port city of Mariupol after a brutal siege, even as some 2,000 Ukrainian troops remain holed up in the giant Azovstal steel plant there.

Odesa remains firmly in Ukrainian hands, though it’s been subject to sporadic shelling during the two-month war. Russian forces seized the southern city of Kherson earlier in the invasion.

Ukrainian officials have said that Russia plans to stage an independence referendum in Kherson, similar to ones held previously by the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk peoples’ republic.

The nearby port city of Mykolaiv and surrounding areas in a region under Ukraine’s control from Kherson to Odesa have faced repeated rocket attacks from Russian troops.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think-tank, said there were no indications that Moscow’s immediate ambitions stretch to Transnistria.

“Even if Russian forces did seek to resume major offensive operations toward Mykolaiv and on to Odesa, they are highly unlikely to have the capability to do so,” the analysts said in a daily assessment of the war.

