(Bloomberg) -- French presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour, who’s trailing in the polls, toured a northeastern Parisian neighborhood blighted by drug addiction and homelessness live on TV on Friday in an effort to drag the campaign back to his favored turf of immigration and delinquency.

After a strong start at the end of last year, the former media pundit is polling fifth in the first round of the vote on April 10, behind incumbent Emmanuel Macron, nationalist Marine Le Pen, far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon and conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse.

While Macron is expected to win, possibly in a runoff against Le Pen, Zemmour’s ideas have captured part of France’s far-right -- and could play a decisive role in the second round of an election so far dominated by the war in Ukraine. He hit all the talking points as he walked near Villette Park.

At one stage, Zemmour described the area as evidence of the “Great Replacement,” the controversial theory which argues foreigners are replacing French people and has been used to justify violence. And after being approached by a woman of Haitian background who explained how she got hooked on drugs and ended up living in a tent, he turned away and said, “I’ll clean this up.”

The woman was calm and polite throughout the encounter, at one point telling people shouting insults to stop. “They want to show we have no manners,” she said.

The visit was aired by billionaire Vincent Bollore’s CNews -- until recently Zemmour’s main platform -- and titled “Eric Zemmour in the Middle of Drug Addicts.” In campaigning so publicly, Zemmour was also trying to cast himself as man of the people, in contrast to Macron who hasn’t gone out on the stump that much amid the Ukraine crisis.

On Sunday, Zemmour will hold a rally at the Trocadero. Earlier this week, after introducing his program to the press, he said his plan wasn’t “to win the next elections but to save future generations,” according to L’Express weekly.

