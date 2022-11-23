(Bloomberg) -- Zenith Watches are on track for record sales this year despite a recent slowdown in demand for its timepieces from US clients.

Sales will rise between 30% and 40% in 2022 compared to 2021, which was the best year since Zenith was acquired by LVMH in 1999, Chief Executive Officer Julien Tornare said in an interview.

“The first semester, it was an open bar,” Tornare said of the US market. “Everybody wanted to get the goods. It went back to some sort of normality in the second part of the year.”

Demand from US clients started to slow in the second half after a post-Covid pandemic boom, according to the brand, which is based in Le Locle, Switzerland and best known for its El Primero movement, the first automatic winding chronograph.

The US market is key for Swiss watchmakers, having vaulted past China as the top destination for Swiss watch exports last year as US consumers rediscovered mechanical timepieces and China’s retail market was disrupted by Covid-Zero policy lockdowns and store closures.

Zenith will produce as many as 24,000 watches this year with plans to boost production by 10% to 15% annually for the next few years.

The brand’s top selling Chronomaster Sport, which costs about 10,900 francs ($11,400), and its 8,400 franc Defy Skyline models remain in short supply, according to the CEO. Zenith plans to introduce new models of its Pilot watches next year in smaller, updated case sizes and designs in an attempt to create a third pillar of the brand’s key offerings beside El Primero and Defy models.

The company’s production is constrained by its use of movements manufactured in-house and a tight skilled labor supply in Switzerland and nearby France.

Zenith raised prices between 3% and 5% in early 2022 and will likely consider another price increase next year as cost inputs and inflation remain high, Tornare said.

