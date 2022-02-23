(Bloomberg) -- Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it may negotiate with creditors to extend repayment on offshore debt including asset-backed securities and syndicated loans due this year, the latest sign of the Chinese property developer’s cash woes.

The remarks made by Zhenro executives during investor calls Wednesday came after the company proposed to swap five dollar and yuan bonds due in 2022 for new notes. Its 5.98% dollar paper due April has fallen more than 11 cents on the dollar this week to 14 cents.

Financial stress in China’s real estate industry continues to pile up, with E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Ltd. and Jingrui Holdings Ltd. becoming the latest firms to suffer fresh credit rating downgrades.

Key Developments:

Evergrande Billionaire Nears Test of His Status in Party Elite (8:19 a.m. HK)

China Evergrande Group Chairman Hui Ka Yan will face a fresh test of his status in the Communist Party as a top government advisory body that counts the billionaire as a member is having its annual convention next week.

Whether Hui will show up at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is a key question among investors eager for signs about his fate and his empire.

Zhenro May Seek Extensions on More Offshore Debt (7:57 a.m. HK)

Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it may negotiate with creditors to extend repayments on offshore debt including asset-backed securities and syndicated loans due this year.

The remarks made by Zhenro executives during investor calls Wednesday came after the company announced Monday a proposal to extend five onshore and dollar bonds maturing in 2022 as it might not be able to meet payment obligations.

China Huarong Upgraded to BBB+ by Fitch (7:50 a.m. HK)

China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s long-term issuer default rating was upgraded by Fitch Ratings to BBB+ from BBB. The bad loan manager’s outlook returned to stable from watch positive.

Fitch said its decision followed the completion of China Huarong’s recapitalization, which it views as a form of “extraordinary support” from the authorities.

E-House Dollar Bond Slides After S&P Downgrade (7:44 a.m. HK)

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Ltd.’s dollar note due April fell Wednesday, after S&P Global Ratings lowered the firm’s long-term issuer credit rating to ‘CCC’ from ‘B’.

S&P said the negative outlook on the long-term rating reflects the view that the real estate agency operator faces heightened pressure for the repayment of the bond. “Liquidity is deteriorating and the company now faces a potential liquidity crunch,” S&P said.

Jingrui Holdings Cut to Caa2 by Moody’s (7:33 a.m. HK)

Jingrui Holdings Ltd.’s long-term corporate family rating was downgraded by Moody’s Investors Service to Caa2 from B3. The property developer’s outlook remains negative.

Moody’s said its decision reflects Jingrui’s “heightened liquidity risk, following its proposed exchange offer and consent solicitation to its noteholders.” The negative outlook indicates the “uncertainty over the company’s ability to address all its near-term debt maturities amid challenging funding conditions.”

Shimao Group Downgraded to Caa1 by Moody’s, Outlook Negative (5:55 p.m. HK)

The downgrade of Shimao’s CFR by two steps reflects “heightened liquidity risks over the next 6-12 months given the company’s slower-than-expected fundraising progress to address its large upcoming debt maturities,” Celine Yang, a Moody’s Vice President and Senior Analyst, said. The negative outlook highlights “Shimao’s weak debt-repayment ability over the same period.”

