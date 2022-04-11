(Bloomberg) -- A key offshore unit of Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. will ask investors to vote on a proposal to extend repayment of a 627 million yuan ($98.4 million) ABS tranche at a two-day virtual meeting starting Tuesday.

The firm’s first default weighed on investor sentiment after the debt-laden Chinese developer said it was unable to pay interest on two dollar bonds before a grace period ended Saturday. Trading of its debt securities are suspended on Tuesday.

The news came as Premier Li Keqiang told some local officials that China will adopt stronger economic policies as needed, state television reported. Li also said China must stabilize the economy via better implementation of existing macroeconomic policy.

Key Developments:

China Vows Stronger Economic Policies as Downward Pressure Rises

Zhenro Defaults for First Time After Missing Bond Payments

China Onshore Corporate Bond Spreads Tighten (9:50 a.m. HK)

Chinese three-year AA-rated onshore corporate bond spreads tightened to the narrowest since Nov. 2020. Builders’ high yield notes fell amid concerns over the impact of Shanghai’s Covid lockdown on sales.

CIFI Proposes Additional Issue of HK$588m 6.95% Conv. Bonds (6:22 a.m. HK)

The proposed additional sale of HK$588 million of convertible bonds due 2025 will be consolidated and form a single series with its HK$1.96 billion 6.95% convertible debt, developer CIFI Holdings said in an exchange filing.

China Offshore Corporate-Bond Defaults Hit $8B (2:07 p.m. HK, April 11)

China’s offshore corporate-bond defaults have climbed to $8 billion this year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed, including 25 dollar-denominated bonds and one hongkong dollar-denominated bond.

