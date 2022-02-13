(Bloomberg) -- Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. dollar bonds and shares were poised to extend declines Monday, after plunging on concerns over the planned redemption of a note.

The company’s 10.25% perpetual note was indicated down 2 cents on the dollar at 31.7 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices, after plunging 59.3 cents on Friday. Its shares dropped as much as 8.9%. The company issued a statement denying reports on controlling holder Ou Zongrong, after The Paper reported that shares were sold under enforced disposal.

Chinese property firms’ shares also started the week lower. China Vanke Co. Chairman Yu Liang said developers’ income this year “will definitely drop significantly, according to media reports.

Key Developments:

Zhenro PPT Holder’s Shrs Sold Under Enforced Disposal: The Paper

Zhenro Properties Says Articles About Holder Untrue, Fictitious

China Dollar-Bond Demand Muted as Supply of Fresh Deals Dries Up

China Credit Investors Brace for More Surprises From Hidden Debt

China Builder Stocks Dip After Downbeat Outlook (10:21 a.m. HK)

Shares of Chinese real estate firms are poised to snap a three-day rally, with a Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developers falling as much as 3.4%.

According to media reports of Vanke’s annual meeting, Yu also said the real estate industry is in the “black iron age.”

China Junk Bonds Fall; Zhenro Indicated Down (10:10 a.m. HK)

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds dropped as much as 1 cent on the dollar Monday morning, according to credit traders, following three days of gains in a Bloomberg index.

Sunac China Holdings Ltd.’s 6.65% dollar bond due 2024 fell 2.2 cents to 61.8 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled data as of 10:09 a.m. in Hong Kong, after a 3-day, 8.4-cent advance.

Zhenro Properties Denies Reports on Holder (9:24 a.m. HK)

Zhenro denied reports on controlling shareholder Ou Zongrong, after Chinese media outlet The Paper said that shares were sold under enforced disposal. The company said articles published on the internet about Ou and offshore debt securities were “untrue and fictitious,” according to filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Citi Ends Huarong Trade After 49% Return (8:41 a.m. HK)

A good bet on a Chinese bad-debt manager has run its course, as regulators call on firms such as China Huarong Asset Management Co. to help rescue the property sector.

That’s according to Citigroup analysts, who first recommended buying Huarong’s 5.5% dollar bond due 2025 when it was priced at 72 cents on April 15 last year. They have now closed the trade after it returned 49.3% through last week, according to a note written by strategists including Dirk Willer and Luis E Costa.

China Builder Loans Add Another Source of Uncertainty (7:00 a.m. HK)

Chinese property firms’ upcoming loan obligations look manageable, but their 2021 annual reports could include previously unreported debt and prompt investors to reconsider debt-repayment risks. Real estate companies need to pay or refinance at least $30 billion of loans the rest of this year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, on top of other borrowings that include almost $100 billion of maturing bonds.

