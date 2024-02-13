(Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, as the company navigated the slowest housing market in more than a decade and an industry in turmoil.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $474 million, topping $452 million, the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Zillow, led by Chief Executive Officer Rich Barton, generated $349 million in its core residential business, which depends on connecting real estate agents with potential clients. The company’s websites and apps had 2.2 billion visits in the quarter, up slightly from the year before.

Most experts expect home sales to increase this year, providing a tailwind for companies across the housing spectrum. Even so, Zillow faces new challenges. Antitrust lawsuits threaten to shake up the status quo in a brokerage industry that has been resistant to technology disruptors. And a competing home-search website, CoStar Group Inc.’s Homes.com, has promised to spend heavily to win consumer attention.

Zillow has been seeking to diversify its business in recent years, creating products to appeal to home sellers, apartment landlords and mortgage borrowers, among others. In a letter to shareholders, Barton and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Hofmann said the company would advocate for a transparent real estate market in which buyers and sellers have access to independent representation and agents are compensated fairly.

Zillow shares have increased 18% in the past 12 months, closing at $52.06 on Tuesday.

