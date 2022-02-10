Zillow Beats Expectations as It Unloads Homes in Hot U.S. Market

(Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, as the hot housing market helped speed the company’s bid to wind down its home-flipping business.

Zillow is selling its inventory of homes more quickly and at higher prices than it initially expected, resulting in a smaller loss on the iBuying operation, known as Zillow Offers. The company said its total writedowns on Zillow Offers were $405 million, roughly $160 million less than it expected when it announced in November it was exiting the business, according to a statement Thursday. The shares surged in late trading.

Key Insights

The speedier exit from Zillow Offers helped the company post a smaller loss than analysts expected. The company had an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $400,000. The average analyst estimate was for a loss of $177 million.

Investors have been waiting to hear Zillow Chief Executive Officer Rich Barton describe his plans for the future after a bad bet on home-price appreciation in the second half of last year led the company to pull the plug on home flipping.

Barton said in an interview that the company wants to build a “housing super app” to bring all the pieces of buying or selling a home onto one platform. Bringing together those fragmented parts of the housing transaction will translate into $5 billion in annual revenue and 45% margins on Ebitda by the end of 2025, Barton said.

“People are asking us, how are you going to grow?” Barton said in an interview. “We put a stake in the ground. If people don’t believe it, at least they’re going to hear that I believe it.”

Market Reaction

The company’s shares dropped 54% last year and have continued slipping in 2022. The stock closed at $47.86 on Thursday, a 77% plunge from a record closing price of $203.79 on Feb. 16, 2021.

