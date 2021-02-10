Zillow profit tops estimates as housing boom drives web clicks

Zillow Group Inc. reported better-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter, as the pandemic-era housing boom drove traffic to the company’s mobile apps and websites.

- The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of US$170 million, beating expectations of US$125 million, according to a statement on Wednesday. Adjusted Ebitda increased from a US$3.2 million loss a year earlier. Revenue also topped estimates.

- Zillow also announced it has agreed to pay US$500 million to acquire ShowingTime.com Inc., which makes tools for house-hunters to arrange home tours with agents.

Key Insights

- Zillow has become part of the pandemic-era zeitgeist, as low mortgage rates and cabin fever prompt Americans to browse real estate listings. The company’s websites and apps drew 2.2 billion visits in the quarter, helping to inspire a recent sketch on “Saturday Night Live.” That drove revenue growth in the company’s core marketing business, which brought in US$314 million, up 35 per cent from the prior year

- Zillow’s booming marketing operation has shifted the spotlight away from its nascent home-flipping initiative. The company acquired 1,789 homes in the quarter, compared to 1,787 a year earlier, as it returned to pre-COVID purchasing levels after slowing acquisitions earlier in the year.

- “Because of all the people who are stuck at home, dreaming about a new home, and because of all the millennials having babies and shopping for homes, the Zillow brand has broken through to a new level of awareness and cultural significance,” Zillow Chief Executive Officer Rich Barton said in an interview. “There’s lots more shopping, lots more dreaming, and lots more fantasizing.”

Market reaction

- Zillow shares have surged more than 600 per cent since bottoming out in March, closing at US$171.71 on Wednesday.