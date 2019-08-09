(Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Rich Barton likens his effort to transform the company’s business model -- and ultimately the way Americans buy and sell homes -- to an attempt to walk on the moon. So far it’s been a bumpy ride.

Investors hammered Zillow shares after it reported earnings this week, as changes to the way the company sells ads, combined with mounting losses from its year-old home-flipping business, spooked investors.

Shares plummeted 16% on Thursday, a familiar slalom for Zillow investors. A year ago, the company told investors it had underestimated the time it would take to close home purchases, and that unpopular changes to its core advertising business had chased off real estate agents. Shares plummeted -- 16% -- starting a prolonged slide that saw the home-search company lose more than half its value over the next quarter.

“Any time you have significant business transformations, you’re going to have more volatility in the operating numbers, and more volatility in how the stock reacts to the numbers,” said Jason Deleeuw, a senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co. “There’s just a lot going on there.”

For most of Zillow’s 14-year history, the company made money by helping real estate agents connect with homebuyers who visited Zillow’s websites to browse listings. Zillow was, in sales jargon, the top of the funnel. It wanted to get closer to the actual transactions, so last year, it started using its website to buy homes directly from sellers so that it could make minor repairs and resell the properties on the open market. It also retooled the way it worked with real estate agents, culling bad prospects and connecting good ones directly with agents, instead of its previous method of passing on unsorted leads in one big email dump.

The home-flipping business, modeled after a similar effort by Softbank-backed Opendoor, unnerved investors, who saw the low-margin, labor-intensive strategy as a big leap for a company that mainly employed software engineers to sell online ads. Agents hated the changes to the ad platform, and some stopped spending money on Zillow ads. The company backtracked, and agent churn finally normalized in the second quarter of this year. Co-founder Barton took over as CEO to lead the Zillow Offers moonshot and investors started focusing more on surging consumer demand and less on the steep ramp-up costs.

“The really astounding thing for me is how quickly the Zillow Offers business has grown,” Barton said in an interview. “It’s being driven by people who want an easy, convenient, hassle-free way to sell a home.”

Now Zillow has made more changes to its ad business, charging some agents a percentage for converted sales instead of a flat rate for every lead. The changes to the advertising business have the potential to be good for everyone, said real estate tech strategist Mike DelPrete, providing better service to homebuyers, higher profits for Zillow, and a more efficient marketing strategy for smart agents. It also means that Zillow will have to wait longer to recognize revenue, since it’s not getting paid until home sales close.

There were other new challenges, too. Zillow lowered its forecast for its nascent mortgage-lending business, explaining it was still developing the technology. It also said it was writing down the values of homes that took longer than expected to sell.

“I assumed 2019 was going to be the investment year,” said Andrew Eisenson, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Maybe 2020 is going to be an investment year too.”

