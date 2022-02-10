'Have that safety net': Experts weigh in on alternative real estate investment apps
While alternative real estate investing apps offer the real estate exposure many young people want, they also come with their own unique set of risks.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
While alternative real estate investing apps offer the real estate exposure many young people want, they also come with their own unique set of risks.
When Lori Morgan moved into hospital administration after training as a trauma surgeon, she thought she was assuming an easier role. Since the pandemic hit, “I don’t feel that way anymore.”
The frank features at the basketball star’s over-the-top pregame party.
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives are taking another crack at bringing staff back to the office. This time, they’re hoping it sticks.
Iceland’s central bank Governor Asgeir Jonsson said raising interest rates earlier this week will probably help “substantially” slow Europe’s fastest house-price rally.
Feb 10, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. was flying high last February, when the red-hot U.S. housing market helped push its share price north of $200 and a “Saturday Night Live” skit cemented the company’s place in the pandemic zeitgeist.
Housing is still hot a year later, but Zillow isn’t. Chief Executive Officer Rich Barton shocked the real estate world in November when he pulled the plug on his company’s tech-powered home-flipping operation, sending shares plummeting and adding fuel to a selloff that has wiped out more than $35 billion in market value.
Read more: Wall Street’s IBuying Spree Is Eating Up Starter Homes
Now, Zillow is at a crossroads. Its website and apps draw more than 200 million unique visitors in a typical quarter, driving a profitable business selling ads to real estate agents. But after the home-flipping collapse, investors are eager to hear what’s next for the most high-profile real estate company in the U.S.
Zillow reports results after the close of trading in New York on Thursday, giving Barton a chance to update investors for the first time since November.
Things to Watch
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.