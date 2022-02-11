(Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is selling additional homes to Pretium Partners as it unwinds its tech-powered home-flipping operation, according to people familiar with the matter.

New York-based Pretium, the second largest single-family landlord in the U.S., recently acquired more than 800 properties from Zillow for nearly $300 million, one of the people said. The companies also have an agreement on 400 more homes that Pretium is buying for roughly $150 million.

The recent transactions, which have not been previously reported, follow an earlier deal, in which Pretium agreed to buy 2,000 homes from Zillow. The properties were listed on the open market before they were offered to Pretium, one of the people said.

Representatives for Zillow and Pretium declined to comment.

Zillow had been buying and selling thousands of homes a quarter in its iBuying business known as Zillow Offers. The company announced in November it would exit the key initiative after a bad bet on home-price appreciation.

Zillow has found a ready market for its houses, with regular homebuyers and investors. The company sold more than 8,300 homes in the fourth quarter, according to a statement Thursday.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, posting a smaller loss than analysts expected as it unloads homes into the hot U.S. housing market. Those results helped send shares surging as much as 15% in early trading on Friday.

The shares had previously fallen more than 75% from their February 2021 high.

