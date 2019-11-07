Nov 7, 2019
Zillow Shares Surge as Home-Flipping Drives Quarterly Sales Beat
(Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. reported third-quarter revenue that beat estimates, sending shares higher in late trading.
- Zillow posted revenue of $745 million, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $718 million. It got a boost from its algorithm-driven spin on home-flipping.The shares jumped as much as 13%, despite the company posting a net loss of $65 million.
Key Insights
- Zillow is juggling big changes to its business model, including the push into buying and selling homes. The company bought 2,291 homes in the third quarter and sold 1,211, generating $385 million in its Homes segment. In the same period last year, the company reported just $11 million in Homes revenue.
- The rapid growth has come with mounting losses. Zillow reported an adjusted loss for the segment of $68 million before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Still, investors appeared willing to focus on the growth the company is generating.
- Zillow has also tweaked the way it sells leads to real estate agents. Premier Agent, the company’s online marketing business, generated $241 million in revenue for the quarter and has stabilized after unpopular changes led to an agent revolt. The company is testing another new marketing strategy, called Flex, in a handful of markets.
Market Reaction
- The shares had gained 7% this year through Thursday’s close, trailing the 23% gain for the S&P 500 Index.
