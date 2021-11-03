Zillow Shuts Down Home-Flipping Operation (Video)
Bloomberg
The election of Eric Adams as New York’s mayor provides an opportunity to “reset” the relationship between the city and state, which was beset by acrimony between current Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, S&P Global Ratings said.
It was the culmination of a turbulent few weeks for America’s most famous real estate company: Zillow Group Inc. pulled the plug on its tech-powered home-flipping operation.
Zillow Group Inc. shares plunged as much as 19% on Wednesday after the online real estate company moved to shut its home-flipping business, bringing the stock’s market value losses to $30.5 billion from a February peak.
Ivy Zelman, the housing analyst famous on Wall Street for calling the top of the market in 2005, less than two years before the collapse, sees warning signs once again.
23m ago
Bloomberg News
