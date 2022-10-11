(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe banned the import of Tiger Brands Ltd. baby-powder products, a month after the South African company recalled some of the items because they may have been tainted by asbestos.

“Given that a significant number of products in our supermarkets are sourced from South Africa, there is a possibility that some batches of the baby powder in question are in Zimbabwe,” the Health Ministry said in a statement dated Oct. 7 sent by email on Tuesday. “These products should be removed from the shelves or intercepted at points of entry.”

Tiger Brands said Sept. 7 it was withdrawing some of its baby-powder products after trace levels of asbestos were detected in samples of a raw material used in the manufacturing process.

