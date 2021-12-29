Zimbabwe Bans Use of Mercury in Mining, Herald Says

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe banned the use of mercury in mining and has adopted regulatory measures for its release from industrial equipment, including boilers, incinerators and power plants, the Herald reported.

The southern African country has ratified the Minamata Convention -- a global treaty to protect human health and the environment from the adverse effects of mercury, the state-run newspaper reported, citing Environment Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

Most small-scale gold miners use mercury for the processing of ore.

