(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s top court dismissed the main opposition’s bid to overturn the results of last month’s disputed presidential election.

The ruling confirms the victory of incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a 75-year-old former spy chief who has wooed international investors as part of his pledge to rebuild an economy devastated by decades of misrule under former President Robert Mugabe.

A nine-member panel of Constitutional Court judges found the Movement for Democratic Change’s challenge failed to provide evidence of irregularities in the vote, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said Friday in the capital, Harare. There is no avenue for appeal under Zimbabwean law.

“It is alleged there was rigging,” Malaba said. “The applicant made several allegations against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. No proof or evidence was adduced by the applicant.”

The MDC had alleged that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission rigged the July 30 vote in favor of Mnangagwa and that its leader, Nelson Chamisa, was the rightful winner.

To contact the reporters on this story: Godfrey Marawanyika in Harare at gmarawanyika@bloomberg.net;Brian Latham in Harare at blatham@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Karl Maier at kmaier2@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.