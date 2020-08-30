(Bloomberg) --

Zimbabwe reduced electricity supplies during peak hours because of technical faults at two plants, the state-owned power company said.

Power supplies will continue to be curtailed countrywide from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority said in an emailed statement.

The southern African country hasn’t experienced power cuts since the end of March due to reduced demand from effects of the coronavirus.

Zimbabwe has 2,100 megawatts of installed capacity at power plants and generates an average of 1,200 megawatts.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.