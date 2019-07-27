(Bloomberg) -- A Zimbabwe court ruled that Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira remain be detained for 21 days while the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission continues to investigate allegations that she misused about $94 million of state money.

State prosecutors say she used the money to benefit herself and closely-held Metbank by diverting funds from the National Social Security Authority when she was labor minister. Mupfumira is the first cabinet minister arrested for corruption since President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to stamp down on graft.

To contact the reporter on this story: Brian Latham in Harare at blatham@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Reinie Booysen at rbooysen@bloomberg.net, ;Andrew Davis at abdavis@bloomberg.net, John Bowker

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.