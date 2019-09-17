(Bloomberg) -- A medical-doctors’ union in Zimbabwe appealed for assistance to find its leader, who has been missing for more than two days.

Doctors and other health professionals held protests in the capital, Harare, on Tuesday calling for help in locating Peter Magombeyi who “remains missing for more than 48 hours,” it said in an emailed statement.

As head of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctor’s Association, which has 1,500 members, Magombeyi is one of the key organizers of a strike over poor remuneration that began earlier this month. He went missing on Saturday.

Doctors in Zimbabwe earn a monthly salary of Z$1,400 ($111) and have demanded that the amount be increased to Z$18,000.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ray Ndlovu in Johannesburg at rndlovu1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gordon Bell at gbell16@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson, Hilton Shone

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.