The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company warned of possible outages on its Twitter account on Sunday, saying there will be increased “load curtailment” from Sept. 24.

ZETDC said it’s experiencing technical challenges at its main Kariba and Hwange power stations, as well as import constraints. “The utility is therefore conducting a maintenance exercise to ensure full restoration of service,” it said.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing intermittent power generation shortfalls due to aging plant at its Kariba hydro power station and the main coal-driven power generators at Hwange.

To supplement its lapses in generation, the country has relied mostly on power imports from South Africa’s Eskom and Hydro Cahora Bassa of Mozambique.

