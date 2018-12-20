(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube named Calisto Jokonya as chairman of the national revenue authority, among six board appointments.

Ncube dismissed the management of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority in October, marking the start of reforms the government is implementing to get its finances under control.

The other appointments include Josephine Matambo as deputy chairwoman, George Guvamatanga, Isaac Kwesu, Memory Nguwi and Morris Bekezela Mpofu, Ncube said in a statement on Wednesday.

