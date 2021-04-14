(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube began a global roadshow to win over investors and highlight policy changes in the nation’s economy.

Ncube met officials from South African fund manager Allan Gray Ltd. on Wednesday, according to a post on his Twitter account.

“The objective of the pitch is to position Zimbabwe as an economy and investment destination in recovery,” Ncube said by phone from Cape Town. “The positive outlook on economic performance for 2021, on the back of successful economic reforms and good rainfall season, among other factors, speaks strongly to recovery.”

Justin Bgoni, chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange said the roadshow aims to ensure investors understand recent macro-economic developments, including its currency reforms. Plans are underway to take the roadshow to London and New York, he said.

The pair will also meet with officials from Johannesburg-based lender Investec Plc, Bgoni said.

