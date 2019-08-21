(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s former vice president, Phelekezela Mphoko, was granted bail Wednesday after he appeared in court in the country’s second-largest city, Bulawayo, on charges of unlawfully using his influence to secure the release of officials held in police custody.

Mphoko was released on Z$1,000 bail ($100) and ordered to surrender his passport. He was charged by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Mphoko lost his job when former President Robert Mugabe was ousted in November 2017. He is the second high-ranking official charged by the anti-corruption body in two months. Last month, officials arrested tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira after accusing her of misusing about $94 million of state funds.

