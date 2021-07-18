(Bloomberg) --

Zimbabwe’s state-owned Grain Marketing Board has told employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of July, or risk not being allowed to report for duty from August.

About 150 employees have tested positive from its depots across the country, Rockie Mutenha, head of the state-owned body, said in a circular to employees seen by Bloomberg. The board is the country’s sole authorized buyer of corn.

Most depots are “in hot spot areas which is catastrophic” because unvaccinated employees are mixing with other employees and farmers, Mutenha said in the July 15 note. Of the board’s 3,569 employees, 1,289 have been vaccinated, according to the company.

Zimbabwe has 82,613 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with the death toll standing at 2,588 people, according to Ministry of Health.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.