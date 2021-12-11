Zimbabwe Hit by Fuel Shortages Due to Maintenance Work in Beira

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is seeing fuel shortages due to maintenance work under way in neighboring Mozambique, said Information Secretary Nick Mangwana.

“There has been a disruption in the fuel supply chain due to a scheduled maintenance program at Beira,” Mangwana said Saturday on Twitter. Normal supplies are expected to resume by Tuesday.

Fuel queues, a common feature in Zimbabwe over the past few years, were apparent on Saturday at several filling stations in the capital, Harare.

The land-locked southern African nation relies on the pipeline from Beira for about 90% of its fuel supplies; the remainder is transported by road.

Zimbabwe’s gasoline prices were raised 11% on Dec. 8, by the energy regulator.

