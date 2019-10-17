Zimbabwe in ‘Advanced’ Talks With Investor Over 6 Ton Gold Mine

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is advanced talks with a “key” foreign investor over the establishment of a gold mine that would be triple the size of the largest gold operation currently in the country.

The mine will produce 6 metric tons of gold a year, the mines ministry said in a presentation, without giving further details.

