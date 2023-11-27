(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate climbed for the first time since the recent adoption of a new price measure that reflects the widespread use of US dollars for transactions in the economy.

Consumer prices rose 21.6% in November from 17.8%, a month earlier, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said Monday in an online briefing, without stating the reasons for the uptick. A 2 US cents per kilowatt hour increase in power tariffs last month likely contributed.

Read more: Hating Inflation? Follow Zimbabwe’s Playbook to Make it Go Away

The southern African nation revised its inflation measure for the second time this year on Sept. 28. Its previous revision took place in February. Both led to a sharp drop in the inflation rate.

Monthly inflation also quickened to 4.5%, breaching the central bank’s 3% target for this year.

The new methodology combines price changes of goods and services in the greenback and Zimbabwean dollar, the statistics agency said.

Read More: Zimbabwe Cedes Highest Interest Rate Title to Argentina

Soon after the methodology change the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s monetary policy committee cut the benchmark interest rate to 130% from 150%, ceding its unenviable position of having the world’s highest interest rate to Argentina.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.