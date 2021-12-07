(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is considering preventing unvaccinated people from using public transport, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told reporters Tuesday at a post-cabinet briefing in the capital, Harare.

“A time is coming when people will not be allowed to board public transport without a valid vaccination card,” Mutsvangwa said. She didn’t provide further details on when the measure would be implemented.

The southern African nation is facing a resurgence of Covid-19, with 2,555 new cases recorded on Dec. 6, according to Health Ministry data.

