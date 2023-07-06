(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe may make concessions on a law laid out in May that requires 50% of all carbon credit revenue to go to the state, the country’s environment minister said.

“There will be certain sectors where I believe government might make considerations to vary the 50%, but it will always form the anchor from which flexibility can be derived,” Environment Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said at a carbon credits conference in Victoria Falls, in northern Zimbabwe, on Thursday.

The government expects to put in place a law in coming days that will allow companies already operating offsets programs two months to comply with new government laws, he said, adding that this was behind schedule.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.