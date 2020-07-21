(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean authorities arrested an opposition party leader and a journalist as government opponents prepare to stage a protest next week over state corruption.

Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of Transform Zimbabwe, and Hopewell Chin’ono were arrested Monday for alleged “incitement to participate in public violence,” police spokesman Paul Nyathi said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

The southern African nation is struggling with food and fuel shortages and a currency that has imploded since being reintroduced last year after a decade-long hiatus. A nationwide demonstration against government corruption and mismanagement is planned for July 31, while doctors and nurses began a strike last month demanding payment of salaries in U.S. dollars and better working conditions.

Previous protests by anti-government activists have resulted in brutal repression. At least 18 people have been killed in demonstrations since President Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.