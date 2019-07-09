(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean authorities have charged a senior official of the country’s main opposition party with treason for comments attributed to him in a newspaper report on Monday, according to lawyers in the capital, Harare.

Job Sikhala, the deputy secretary-general of the Movement for Democratic Change, “presented himself to the police this morning and they’ve charged him with attempting to overthrow a constitutionally elected government,” Obey Shava, a lawyer with Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said in an interview. “He denies the charges, but we are now trying to go to court.”

Sikhala was quoted by the Harare-based NewsDay as saying the MDC will overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa before his term of office expires in 2023.

