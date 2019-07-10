Zimbabwe Opposition Official Unaccounted for, Lawyers Say

(Bloomberg) -- A senior official of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party failed to make a scheduled court appearance Tuesday and his whereabouts are unknown, according to his lawyers.

Job Sikhala, the deputy secretary-general of the Movement for Democratic Change, was charged with treason Monday for allegedly saying the party wouldn’t allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to complete his term of office.

“Our lawyers don’t know where he is,” Kumbirai Mafunda, a spokesman for Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, said by phone. “We are concerned by the hide-and-seek game which our lawyers are being subjected to by the police.”

Calls to police in the capital, Harare, weren’t answered.

