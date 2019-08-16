Zimbabwe Opposition Party Says It Will Appeal Ban on Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s main opposition party said it will appeal a ban on protests over the economic crisis in the southern African nation that are scheduled Friday in the capital, Harare, saying the police directive was “totally unconstitutional.”

“We did everything by the book, we notified the police and held a series of meetings with them this week and at the last minute they say they have banned our planned march for today,” Luke Tamborinyoka, the deputy spokesman for the Movement for Democratic Change, said by phone.

Police on Thursday said the protests would contravene the Public Order and Security Act and they would “ensure law and order is maintained in all areas of the country.”

Similar demonstrations are planned in four other cities next week.

