(Bloomberg) -- As many as 128 people were arrested by Zimbabwe police as supporters of the country’s main opposition party protested about the economic crisis in the southern Africa nation, a lawyers’ group said.

“The majority of those arrested were mainly in the Harare city center and the others were from outlying areas,” Roselyn Hanzi, director of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, said by phone from the capital on Friday.

Police fired teargas to disperse crowds of supporters of the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, who were taking part in the first of a series of nationwide demonstrations.

The MDC said it would go ahead with planned demonstrations in Bulawayo, the counrtry’s second-largest city, on Monday. “We are going to pursue every avenue available until we achieve a people’s government," Nelson Chamisa, the party’s leader, said.

