Aug 16, 2019
Zimbabwe Police Disperse Protest, Leaving Body on Street
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Riot police dispersed a protest over living standards in the center of the capital, Harare, by beating a crowd with batons.
In the aftermath a motionless body of a woman lay on the street as a crowd gathered around her before she was carried into a vehicle by Red Cross personnel.
