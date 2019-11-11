(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Zimbabwean wildlife authorities will relocate as many as 600 elephants and other game from the drought-stricken south of the country in one of the biggest rescue operations to date.

The animals are being relocated from “the southern area of Chiredzi and other conservancies, which have been badly affected by drought,” Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo said by phone. Chiredzi is in the southeast of the country, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the border with Mozambique.

Zimbabwe, which has an estimated 80,000 elephants -- the most in the region after Botswana -- has lost 105 of them due to drought this year, Farawo said.

Other animals that will be moved include two prides of lions, a pack of wild dogs, 2,000 impala antelope, and 14 giraffes. “We intend to start the operation once the rainy season has ended,” Farawo said.

Zimparks doesn’t receive state funding, but finances its operations through wildlife sales.

