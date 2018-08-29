(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a seven-member commission to investigate violence in the aftermath of last month’s disputed elections.

At least six people died during protests by opposition supporters in the capital, Harare, on Aug. 1, after the announcement that the country’s ruling party had won a parliamentary vote. Soldiers fired live rounds and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

The commission will be headed by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, Mnangagwa told reporters Wednesday in Harare. It’s been given three months to produce a report, which will be made public, he said.

“Everything will be transparent,” Mnangagwa said. “The culprits will be dealt with and we don’t want it dealt with privately.”

