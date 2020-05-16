(Bloomberg) --

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended the country’s coronavirus lockdown for an indefinite period, a day before the current restrictions were scheduled to end.

The government will continue to impose level 2 lockdown measures until further notice, Mnangagwa said Saturday on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

“We shall have regular two-week interval reviews to assess progress or lack of it,” Mnangagwa said. “This should give us more time to strengthen the prevention and case management approaches for the various risk populations.”

The southern African nation had 42 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data from the health ministry on Friday. The wearing of face masks in public places is mandatory and commercial activity for registered businesses is allowed.

