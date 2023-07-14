(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a law that prohibits citizens from criticizing the government, a month before the southern African nation holds elections.

Mnangagwa’s assent to the so-called Patriotic Bill was announced in a government notice published in the capital, Harare, on Friday. The law lists as an offense “willfully injuring the sovereignty and national interests of Zimbabwe” by citizens calling for military intervention and sanctions against the country.

Zimbabwe will hold presidential elections on Aug. 23.

