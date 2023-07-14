You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 14, 2023
Zimbabwe President Signs Law That Prohibits Criticism of State
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a law that prohibits citizens from criticizing the government, a month before the southern African nation holds elections.
Mnangagwa’s assent to the so-called Patriotic Bill was announced in a government notice published in the capital, Harare, on Friday. The law lists as an offense “willfully injuring the sovereignty and national interests of Zimbabwe” by citizens calling for military intervention and sanctions against the country.
Zimbabwe will hold presidential elections on Aug. 23.
Read more: Bad-Mouthing The State Is Outlawed Before Election in Zimbabwe
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
