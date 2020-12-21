(Bloomberg) --

Zimbabwe’s government has removed more than 10,000 “ghost workers” from its payroll after biometrically registering its employees, the state-controlled Herald newspaper reported.

The registration project was undertaken with the assistance of the World Bank, the Harare-based newspaper said on Monday. It didn’t specify how much money the government would save.

More than 90% of state revenue has been used to pay wages over recent years. While a number of workers have either left their jobs or died, their salaries have continued to be paid -- due to bureaucratic errors or corruption.

