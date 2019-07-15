(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s inflation rate almost doubled in June from the previous month.

Annual inflation accelerated to 175.7% from 97.9% in May, the statistics office said in an emailed release on Monday. Prices rose 39.3% in the month.

Key Insights:

Zimbabwe’s Treasury expects changes to the country’s multi-currency system that were announced last month will help rein in inflation later in the year. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in June he expects inflation to be below 10% by the end of the year.

Inflation in the southern African nation peaked at 500 billion percent in 2008, prompting the government to abandon its Zimbabwe dollar. The government announced last month that foreign currency won’t be legal tender in the country anymore.

