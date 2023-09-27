(Bloomberg) -- The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested the head of the national statistics agency over allegations of corruption and corporate misconduct.

The director of the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, Taguma Mahonde, is in police custody, according to Thandiwe Mlobane, the anti-graft unit’s spokeswoman.

“Mahonde was yesterday arrested on allegations of fraud,” Mlobane said Wednesday in a text message. “He will be appearing in court today.”

The statistics agency on Wednesday morning canceled a planned online briefing where it was scheduled to release inflation data for the month. A spokesperson at the agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the director’s arrest or when the data will be released.

