(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s cabinet has declared an end to power outages which at their peak lasted for 19 hours daily, hobbling businesses and the economy.

The cabinet on Tuesday “noted with satisfaction” an announcement by state-owned Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority to end load-shedding, as the rotational supply cuts are known, due to “interventions implemented,” the Information Ministry said on its Twitter account.

Read more: Depleted Dam Leaves Zimbabweans Without Power for 19 Hours a Day

The power utility recently completed rehabilitation of two units at its thermal-fired plant in Hwange. An additional 600 megawatts has been added onto the national grid.

The southern African nation has faced a severe power shortfall over recent years, which it blames on a rise in economic activity, particularly in mining, as expansion in the sector fuels high demand for power. Antiquated equipment at Hwange and successive droughts resulting in low water levels at the main reservoir in Kariba also weighed on electricity supply.

On Tuesday, about 1,318 megawatts of power was being produced, according to data available on the Zimbabwe Power Co.’s website. National electricity demand is estimated at 2,200 megawatts.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.