(Bloomberg) --

Zimbabwe’s High Court nullified the extension of Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s term of office.

Three judges ruled that his reappointment was invalid because a constitutional amendment earlier this month that raised the retirement age of Constitutional and Supreme Court judges to 75 from 70 was supposed have gone to a referendum before it become law.

“In view of the decision that we have reached, Honorable Malaba ceased being a judge and chief justice” on Saturday, the judges said in the ruling delivered in the capital, Harare.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended the chief justice’s term for five years on May 12, three days before Malaba turned 70.

Read: Zimbabwe President Extends Chief Justice’s Term by 5 Yrs: Herald

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.