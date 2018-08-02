Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa Wins Most Votes With Count Almost Complete

(Bloomberg) -- Emmerson Mnangagwa leads Zimbabwe’s presidential election with results from nine out of the country’s 10 provinces counted, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said.

Mnangagwa, leader of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, obtained about 2.15 million votes, compared with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s 1.93 million, commission officials told reporters Thursday in the capital, Harare. The result from the remaining province will be announced later, the commission said.

