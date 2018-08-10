(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s main opposition alliance filed court papers challenging the results of last week’s presidential election.

“We have successfully filed our court papers,” Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa said in a statement on Twitter on Friday. “We have a good case and cause.”

The MDC has alleged that the vote, won by the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front leader and incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was rigged.

To contact the reporter on this story: Godfrey Marawanyika in Harare at gmarawanyika@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Antony Sguazzin at asguazzin@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson, Pauline Bax

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.