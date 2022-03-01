(Bloomberg) -- Residents of some suburbs in Bulawayoin Zimbabwe will go without water for 20 hours each day as reservoirs are almost depleted following poor rainfall.

The rationing program will affect areas including Magwegwe West, Magwegwe North and Gwabalanda and is due to high demand for water in those suburbs, acting Town Clerk Sikhangele Zhou said in an emailed statement.

The city of about 650,000 people has six dams but none of the reservoirs are full, Bulawayo City Council spokeswoman Nesisa Mpofu said by phone. Umzingwane dam, the city’s main water supply, could be decommissioned at the end of the month if there isn’t significant rainfall, she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.